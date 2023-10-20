Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 1.1% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,404. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.2 %

ZTS traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.08. 349,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,291. The company has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.88.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

