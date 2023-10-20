Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $225.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $170.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.94.

Zscaler stock opened at $169.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.33 and its 200-day moving average is $138.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $177.69. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.14, for a total transaction of $1,078,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,089.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,718 shares of company stock worth $19,814,486 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $233,242,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Zscaler by 2,324.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,138 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its position in Zscaler by 20,415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

