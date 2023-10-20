ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZTO. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $23.39 on Monday. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

