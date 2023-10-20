Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Zynex Stock Down 8.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $7.66 on Monday. Zynex has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.60.
Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Zynex had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $44.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Zynex
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zynex by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,491,000 after acquiring an additional 40,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zynex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 104,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zynex by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 23,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zynex by 183.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 405,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zynex by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.
About Zynex
Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.
