104,131 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 104,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 541,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,902,000 after acquiring an additional 361,693 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 128,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

