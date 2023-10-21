1,105,648 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,105,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,205,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Brookfield as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Brookfield by 126.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield by 54.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 341.37 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 311.15%.

BN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

