1,215 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Bought by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 135.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM opened at $39.26 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59.

