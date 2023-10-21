169 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Bought by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,875,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 17,864.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 698,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,781,000 after purchasing an additional 694,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1,880.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 292,218 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $161.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.80. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

