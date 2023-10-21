198,589 Shares in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Bought by Shelter Mutual Insurance Co

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 198,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,473,000 after buying an additional 236,042 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,568,000 after purchasing an additional 65,467 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

