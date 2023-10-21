19,953 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Acquired by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Universal Health Services Stock Performance
UHS stock opened at $124.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.89. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.57.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Health Services
About Universal Health Services
Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Health Services
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.