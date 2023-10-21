19,953 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Acquired by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS stock opened at $124.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.89. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.57.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

