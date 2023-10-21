1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

1st Source has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 35 years. 1st Source has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect 1st Source to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average is $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.92. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $91.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.20 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on 1st Source in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on 1st Source from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 1st Source by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,422,000 after acquiring an additional 39,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 1st Source by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in 1st Source by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 758,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in 1st Source by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 671,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,991,000 after acquiring an additional 24,823 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in 1st Source by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

