200 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Purchased by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RACE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,548,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,470,000 after purchasing an additional 988,830 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,140,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,563,000 after purchasing an additional 547,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,275,000 after purchasing an additional 484,782 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RACE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.36.

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $301.82 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $184.15 and a 12 month high of $329.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 40.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

