2,000 Shares in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Bought by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in THOR Industries by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in THOR Industries by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in THOR Industries by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.01. The stock had a trading volume of 420,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,522. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $116.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

