2,289 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $86.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.74.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

