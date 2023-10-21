23,300 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Acquired by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $111.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.20. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on GPN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

