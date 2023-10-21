2,370 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Acquired by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 104,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,660,000. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 50,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $90.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.60. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

