2,655 Shares in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Bought by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 42,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a market cap of $327.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.1358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

