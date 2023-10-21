26,705 Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 97,363.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,619,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,293,000 after purchasing an additional 213,400,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 4,061.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,121,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,193 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 32.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,189,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,010,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 926.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 973,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 878,476 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVI stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of -0.21.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. Analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVI shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile



Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

