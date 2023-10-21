273,300 Shares in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Purchased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 273,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,080,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,352,000 after buying an additional 3,069,478 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,127 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,821,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,647,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 588.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,025,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 876,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $30.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 59.41%. The firm had revenue of $228.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.30 million. Analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PACW. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $13.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading

