308,945 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 308,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,022,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 11,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,452,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 148,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.62.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $150.86 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.82.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.61 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

