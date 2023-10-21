3,320 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,917,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $849,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Twilio by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $470,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 427,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,953,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $43,700.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $470,644.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 427,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,953,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,691 shares of company stock worth $2,187,282. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $53.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $79.70. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

