33,349 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,057. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

