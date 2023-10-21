389,499 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 389,499 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,356,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.45.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE COP opened at $124.06 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

