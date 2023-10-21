400 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Acquired by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $241,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $34,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $234.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

