42,589 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Purchased by AEGON USA Investment Management LLC

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 42,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up 0.5% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 100,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 324,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 37,408 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 169,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.5% during the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 7,268,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,339 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN opened at $20.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

