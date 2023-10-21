4,388 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 42,535 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 372.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average of $55.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.