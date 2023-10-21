4,510 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Acquired by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,510 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNG. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $171.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.08 and a 200 day moving average of $152.31. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

