473,814 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 473,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,264,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.07% of American International Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

American International Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

