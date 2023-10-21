6,197 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Acquired by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up about 0.3% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 375.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 470.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $110,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RPG traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 406,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,005. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

