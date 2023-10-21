644 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XLG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,313,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,798,000 after acquiring an additional 43,282 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 172,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 78,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 70,225 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 72,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

