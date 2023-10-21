6,600 Shares in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Bought by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $19.72.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

