6,878 Shares in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,352,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,713,000 after acquiring an additional 232,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,474,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,290,000 after acquiring an additional 152,383 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,402,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,858,000 after acquiring an additional 99,530 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,895,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,884,000 after acquiring an additional 379,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,200,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,819,000 after acquiring an additional 78,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DNLI shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

DNLI stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.51 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $34,419.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,285.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $58,560.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,824.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $34,419.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,285.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $651,353. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

