70,800 Shares in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Purchased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.07% of RingCentral as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,500,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $156,118.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,500,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,469 shares of company stock worth $2,356,238. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.35.

RingCentral Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of RNG stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.91. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

