715 Shares in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Purchased by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBIN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE FBIN opened at $57.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

