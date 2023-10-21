7,263 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Bought by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,263 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BHP Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.77. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

