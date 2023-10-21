7,448 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $292,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,872,000 after buying an additional 8,417,313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 200.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after buying an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. CIBC began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

