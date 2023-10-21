8,051 Shares in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Purchased by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,051 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 28.9% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Flex Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Flex stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,261,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,261,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

