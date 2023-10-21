978,252 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 978,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in AES by 5,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. AES’s payout ratio is -108.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AES. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AES news, Director Maura Shaughnessy purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

