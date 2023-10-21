Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $96.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,517,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159,546. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.64. The firm has a market cap of $167.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 12.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

