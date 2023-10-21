AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Boosted by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $146.19 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $258.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.53 and its 200 day moving average is $146.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

