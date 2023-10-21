AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,223,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,016. The stock has a market cap of $258.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

