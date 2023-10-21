Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Bought by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,441 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF makes up about 1.2% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 75,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 126,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

GLTR stock opened at $88.11 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $77.57 and a 12-month high of $96.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.14.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

