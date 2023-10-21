abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) Trading 0.4% Higher

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.66 and last traded at $33.66. 20,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 64,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86.

Get abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 110.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.