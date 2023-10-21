Addex Therapeutics Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, October 23rd (NASDAQ:ADXN)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, October 23rd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 23rd.

Addex Therapeutics Trading Down 19.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADXN opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.71. Addex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 592.82% and a negative return on equity of 221.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Addex Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Addex Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Free Report) by 203.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,789 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Addex Therapeutics worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for pain, anxiety, and addiction.

