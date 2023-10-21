Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Trimmed by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 25.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lifted their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $540.96 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $574.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $534.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.66. The company has a market capitalization of $246.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,849 shares of company stock worth $1,487,915. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

