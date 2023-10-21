Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,765 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $451,057,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 583,530 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,849 shares of company stock worth $1,487,915. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $540.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $246.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $574.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.