AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Acquires 31,732 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,732 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of iHeartMedia worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,571,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 41.1% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,686,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,529 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 147.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,714,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 1,022,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,489,000 after buying an additional 956,001 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $4,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

IHRT stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. The company has a market cap of $354.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($5.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($5.79). The firm had revenue of $920.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.98 million. iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 296.03% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IHRT shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on iHeartMedia from $3.50 to $2.90 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.23.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 58,480 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $201,171.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,066,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,274.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

