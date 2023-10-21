AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,800 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund accounts for approximately 0.4% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $9.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

