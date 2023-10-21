AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $74.89 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

