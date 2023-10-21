AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,596,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,304 shares during the quarter. CSI Compressco makes up about 1.1% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of CSI Compressco worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CSI Compressco Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.88. CSI Compressco LP has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

CSI Compressco Profile

(Free Report)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.